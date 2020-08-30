Rockies acquire right-hander Mychal Givens from Orioles

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash considerations.
As part of the deal Sunday, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations.
The 30-year-old Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles.
He has 19 strikeouts and two walks and an ERA of 1.38. In six years in the big leagues Givens has a 20-17 record and ERA of 3.32.