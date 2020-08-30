Rockies acquire right-hander Mychal Givens from Orioles

The 30-year-old Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for Baltimore.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash considerations.

As part of the deal Sunday, the Orioles received infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra, along with a player to be named later and cash considerations.

The 30-year-old Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles.