Daniel Bard, Rockies agree to contract extension

The deal will keep the right-handed relief pitcher with the club through the 2024 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Rockies have locked in relief pitcher Daniel Bard for two more seasons.

Colorado announced Saturday that the club had come to an agreement with the 37-year-old right hander on a two-year contract extension that will keep him put through the 2024 season.

"We are excited to finalize a deal with Daniel that keeps him in Denver through 2024,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. "Daniel has not only been effective on the field for the Rockies, but has added immeasurable value with his leadership in the clubhouse."

Bard is 3-3 this season with a 1.91 ERA (37.2 IP, 8 ER) and has recorded 21 saves, which are tied for seventh-most in the Majors and fifth in the National League.

Officially Official:



BARD IS 🔙



The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a two-year contract extension with RHP Daniel Bard, covering the 2023-24 seasons. pic.twitter.com/dS09tDyrY9 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 30, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.