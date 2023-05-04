After rule changes, Rockies decide to extend alcohol sales

Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning. Things are changing thanks to new rules that have shortened games.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Thursday on Twitter that they will extend alcohol sales to the end of the eighth inning at home games.

Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning. However, thanks to a series of rule changes such as the pitch clock, MLB games this season have been considerably shorter.

Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

>The video above explains the recent rule changes.

Several other teams already announced changes to when alcohol sales would be allowed and the Rockies followed suit on Thursday. The team said the change would start with their home game on April 17.

MLB says it does not regulate when teams sell alcohol. Most franchises have used the seventh inning as a cutoff, at least partly to avoid overserving customers who could then get in their cars and drive home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.