Gomber lifts Rockies 6-3, Astros' 9th loss in 10 games

DENVER — Austin Gomber got his first victory for the Colorado Rockies, allowing two hits over six innings to beat the Astros 6-3 on a wintry afternoon and send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games.
It was 34 degrees at first pitch and a light snow fell throughout the game, gaining in intensity.
The weather didn’t bother Gomber, among five players acquired from St. Louis in the Feb. 1 trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals. He pitched six innings and gave up just two runs.
Trevor Story had a two-run double for the Rockies (6-12), Yonathan Daza hit a home run and Dom Nunez drove in two runs.
Colorado is off Thursday before welcoming in the Phillies on Friday night at Coors Field.
>>Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on 2021 expectations: 'Anytime you make the playoffs, it's a successful season'
