Márquez, bullpen propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Athletics

The Rockies bullpen entered the game with the second-worst ERA in the league, but bottled up the A's.

DENVER — Germán Márquez pitched six effective innings and a beleaguered Colorado bullpen led by Daniel Bard held on to help the Rockies avoid a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

Márquez saw the leadoff hitter reach in four of his frames but he limited the damage to just a run courtesy of six strikeouts and nine groundball outs.

Mychal Givens escaped trouble in the seventh and Bard went two innings to earn his seventh save in 10 chances.

James Kaprielian went five solid innings in his first time facing Colorado.

