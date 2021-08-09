x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Rockies

Tapia's tiebreaking single in 10th sends Rockies over Braves

Robert Stephenson earned his first save in two chances in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Rockies.

ATLANTA — Raimel Tapia hit a tiebreaking single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning that lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. 

Atlanta’s NL East lead was trimmed to 3½ games over Philadelphia as the Braves attempt to win the division for the fourth straight year. 

Colorado was 28 games back in the NL West. 

Robert Stephenson earned his first save in two chances in the bottom of the 10th, striking Austin Riley, hitting Adam Duvall with a pitch, striking out Travis d’Arnaud and getting Dansby Swanson to pop up. 

The game was played throughout in a steady drizzle.

>>Video above: Locked on Rockies: Larry the legend heads to Cooperstown

RELATED: Rodgers, Story go deep, Rockies beat Braves 5-4

RELATED: Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies

RELATED: Rockies star Larry Walker, Derek Jeter among those inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.