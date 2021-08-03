Díaz hits slam, Freeland earns win as Rockies top Cubs 13-6

Sam Hilliard also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockies.

DENVER — Elías Díaz hit a grand slam, Kyle Freeland got his first win in more than a month and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6 on Tuesday night.

Freeland pitched five innings and earned his first win since June 28 before being removed after the fifth inning with a left foot contusion.

He was hit by a line drive with one out in the fifth, finished the inning and was replaced after throwing warmup pitches in the sixth. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five.

Sam Hilliard also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockies.

Ian Happ homered for the Cubs, who played most of the game without manager David Ross. Ross was ejected in the second inning.

