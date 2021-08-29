Rockies beat Dodgers 5-0 behind Cron, Senzatela

The Rockies won a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers for the first time since 2018.

LOS ANGELES — Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Sunday afternoon, taking two of three from the defending World Series champions.

Senzatela allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one in a brilliant outing on the mound.

The Rockies won a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers for the first time since 2018.

The Dodgers missed an opportunity to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which lost 9-0 to the East-leading Atlanta Braves, who come to Los Angeles on Monday. The Giants lead the Dodgers by two games.

The Rockies will next travel to Texas for a series with the Rangers that begins Monday.

>>Video above: Blown away in the Windy City | Locked On Rockies

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.