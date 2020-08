It was a nerve-wracking ninth as the Giants scored two runs before newly appointed closer Jairo Diaz got the final out to earn his second save.

DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit his first homer of the season to ignite a five-run sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies matched their best start in franchise history by holding on for a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies are 7-2 for the fifth time in team history.

They also had that mark in 1995, ’97, 2011 and ’15.