Tapia helps lead Rockies to rare road win against Marlins

Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road — compared to 20-14 at Coors field.

MIAMI — Raimel Tapia hit two doubles, singled and scored twice, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road victory, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road — compared to 20-14 at Coors field.

Tapia has eight doubles in June after he hit four over the first two months of the season.

Winning pitcher Austin Gomber allowed one run in five innings. The left-hander was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth after he scattered five hits and struck out eight on 84 pitches.

>>Video above: Brewery falls $999,993,870 short in fundraising goal to buy Rockies

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.