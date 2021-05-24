Gomber pitches Colorado over Mets 3-2, Rockies' 3rd road win

With the win the Rockies are now 3-17 away from Coors Field on the road this year.

NEW YORK — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-2 for a rare road win on Monday night.

Garrett Hampson boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth that sent rookie Johneshwy Fargas crashing into the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make the catch.

Fargas, the Mets’ fourth-string center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder.

