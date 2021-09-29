Story has 4 hits, Rockies beat Nationals 10-5 in home finale

Trevor Story was treated like this just might be his final game at Coors Field in purple pinstripes, with the shortstop set to become a free agent.

DENVER — Trevor Story had four hits in what could be his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado and the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 in a game delayed two hours by rain on Wednesday.

Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in Colorado’s home finale.

It was a parade of pitchers with Washington and Colorado combining to use 14 in a contest that lasted a total of 5:57, including the rain delay that halted the game in the third.

This game even featured the stadium lights briefly going out in the eighth.

Story was treated like this just might be his final game at Coors Field in purple pinstripes, with the shortstop set to become a free agent.

>>Video above: Rockies officially retire Larry Walker's No. 33 in festive pregame ceremony

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.