Gomber tosses 8 shutout innings, Rockies beat Padres 3-2

Gomber, the centerpiece of the trade that sent All-Star Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, is now 6-5 on the season with a 3.54 ERA.

DENVER — Austin Gomber continued his dominance at hitter-friendly Coors Field with eight shutout innings, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night.

Gomber improved to 3-1 at home, where he hasn’t allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings. He held the Padres to three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

San Diego has lost 10 of its last 14.

Gomber retired the first nine batters he faced before Tommy Pham led off the fourth with an infield single, but he was erased on a double play.

