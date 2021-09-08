Cron homers with one out in 9th, Rockies beat Padres 6-5

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2).
Hudson, acquired from Washington at the trade deadline, got Charlie Blackmon to line out to start the ninth.
Cron hit the first pitch he saw from Hudson over the scoreboard in right field to end it.
Connor Joe homered on his 29th birthday and Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies.
San Diego had tied it in the top of the ninth on Trent Grisham’s two-out, three-run homer against Daniel Bard. It was his 13th of the season.
