Díaz's HR, Freeland's arm key Rockies' 2-0 win over Pirates

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Monday afternoon.

Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track.

The game was dubbed “Opening Day 2.0” after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field.

The Pirates had six hits, all singles.

Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. Daniel Bard got the save.

The Rockies welcomed 32,092 as the announced attendance.

The team will be at full capacity at Coors Field the rest of the season, including when Nolan Arenado returns to Denver with the St. Louis Cardinals beginning on Thursday night.

