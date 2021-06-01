Rockies win on wild pitch in 11th; Texas' 13th road loss in row

Ryan McMahon started the inning on second base, moved to third on a groundout and raced home when Brett Martin bounced a pitch to Brendan Rodgers.

DENVER — Ryan McMahon scored on Brett Martin’s wild pitch in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers have lost 13 in a row on the road.

McMahon started the inning on second base, moved to third on a groundout and raced home when Martin bounced a pitch to Brendan Rodgers.

Texas has lost seven in a row overall.

The Rockies are now 21-34 on the season and 17-12 at Coors Field. German Marquez pitched seven innings and allowed just one run.

Colorado and Texas will play again tomorrow night in the second game of a three game series.

