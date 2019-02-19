SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Every team in baseball has high expectations at the beginning of spring training, but those expectations are realistic for the Rockies.

Colorado is coming off back-to-back seasons that ended in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. Most nationally don't believe Colorado can make it a three-peat, but the Rockies certainly believe.

The Rockies made official Monday what's been reported for quite some time - Charlie Blackmon will move from center field to right field to save some wear and tear on his body. Ian Desmond will move to center field this season.

KUSA

Nolan Arenado also talked about his $26 million one-year deal for this season. The Rockies all-star was hoping for a long-term deal and if he doesn't get one, there's no guarantee he'll remain in Colorado after this season.

Rod Mackey and Taylor Temby are in Arizona at spring training. Watch their full report from Day One above.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports