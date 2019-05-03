SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — So who's the best?

Not best baseball player but best athlete. If the Rockies players didn't play baseball, which one of them would have the best shot to be paid to play in another sport? The overwhelming answer in Arizona was Trevor Story.

"That's humbling for sure," said Story. "I try to pride myself in being a well rounded athlete."

He has game in a lot of sports and the Rockies, both players and coaches, have seen it.

"He can do pretty much anything," said pitcher Kyle Freeland. "He struggles with free throws but he's an athletic dude that can do a lot of stuff."

"In the off season he throws around weight like it's nobody's business," added infielder Brendan Rodgers.

"He's good at everything," said Vinny Castilla. "He can run like a deer, great arm, great power, he's a beast, he's an animal."

So maybe Story could have played another sport.

"Football, I loved playing quarterback," said Story. "Or basketball, I could have done either one of those two. Or golf."

He certainly had a lot of choices, but playing baseball was the best ending for Trevor's story.