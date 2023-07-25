Rockies lose Colorado native pitcher in trade with Braves

The Rockies traded away a Colorado native and Faith Christian Academy alum.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies traded pitcher and Colorado native Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Rockies received right-handed pitchers Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Johnson.

Signed as a free agent by Colorado on Dec. 13, Johnson is tied for 10th in the National League with 13 saves. Johnson went 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA (39.0 IP, 26 ER) in 43 games for the Rockies.

Johnson, 32, attended Faith Christian Academy in Arvada before attending Missouri State University in 2009.

The Rockies now have 38 players on their 40-man roster.

Victor Vodnik

Vodnik, 23, has gone 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA (40.2 IP, 14 ER), 25 walks, and 56 strikeouts in 30 relief outings for Double-A Mississippi.

Originally drafted by Atlanta in the 14th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of California's Rialto High School, Vodnik was recently ranked as the Brave's 10th-best prospect via MLB.com.

Tanner Gordon

Gordon, 25, has split the 2023 season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Mississippi, combining to go 5-9 with a 5.86 ERA (86.0 IP, 56 ER) in 17 games.

Originally drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana University, Gordon is in his fourth professional season. Gordon was most recently ranked as the Braves' 26th-best prospect via MLB.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.