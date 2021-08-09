Giants get 4 in 9th to beat Rockies; 1st team with 90 wins

Elías Díaz homered and doubled twice for the Rockies, who were swept for the first time at Coors Field this season.

DENVER — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Giants won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors with 90 victories.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco.

Elías Díaz homered and doubled twice for the Rockies, who were swept for the first time at Coors Field this season.

It was Carlos Estevez on the mound for Colorado in the 9th inning when things went downhill. He was charged with the loss and his fifth blown save of the season.

