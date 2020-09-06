Rockies can't draft a Matt Holliday, John Thomson later-round gem this week

MLB has reduced draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday, from 40 to 5 rounds. Here is list of some best Rockies players drafted after the 5th round.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies scouting director Bill Schmidt has zero chance to come up with a sleeper pick in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Not with the draft drastically reduced from 40 rounds to 5 for the first time, leaving 1,061 fewer overall selections from the 2019 draft.

Former catcher Mike Piazza is the lowest-drafted Hall of Famer. He was selected as a favor from his godfather, Dodgers’ manager Tommy Lasorda, with the 1,390th pick in the 62nd round of the 1988 round.

The Rockies two best 6th-round or later draft picks?

Matt Holliday was the best hitter. He fell to the 7th round in 1998 because he had committed to play both quarterback at Oklahoma State, and for his dad, who was the Cowboys' baseball coach.

John Thomson, also a 7th round pick, was the franchise's best pitcher after the 5th round. He was part of the Rockies’ original 1992 draft class. (Almost all the best pitchers in Rockies' history were either top-round draft selections; acquired from other teams, or were signed as free agents from Latin American countries).

One of Schmidt’s best sleeper draft classes was his first. In 2000, he got middle infielder Clint Barmes in the 10th round and left-handed hitting outfielder Brad Hawpe in the 11th.

There cannot by any Matt Hollidays, Clint Barmes or Brad Hawpes in this year’s Rockies' draft, which will be held by virtual remove on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, they will have to scurry to sign undrafted prospects they can for the maximum price of $20,000.

Here are some of the best Colorado Rockies players who were selected in the 6th round or later:

OF – Dexter Fowler, 14th round, 2004

OF -- Matt Holliday, 7th round, 1998

OF – Dante Bichette, 17th round, 1984 (by Brewers)

OF – Brad Hawpe, 11th round, 2000

OF – Juan Pierre, 13th round, 1998

OF – Ryan Spilborgs, 7th round, 2002

3B – Jeff Cirillo, 11th round, 1991 (by Brewers)

SS – Clint Barmes, 10th round, 2000

2B – Eric Young Sr., 43rd round, 1989 (by Dodgers)

1B – Mark Reynolds, 16th round, 2004 (by Diamondbacks)

LHP – Brian Fuentes, 25th round, 1995 (by Mariners)

RHP – Darren Holmes, 16th round, 1984 (by Dodgers)

RHP – Scott Oberg, 15th round, 2012

RHP – Greg Holland, 10th round, 2007 (by Royals)

RHP – John Axford, 42nd round, 2005 (by Reds)

RHP – LaTroy Hawkins, 7th round, 1991 (by Twins)

RHP – Curtis Leskanic, 8th round, 1989, (by Indians)

RHP – Justin Speier, 55th round, 1995 (by Cubs)

SP – John Thomson, 7th round, 1993

SP – Jason Hammel, 10th round, 2002 (by Rays)

SP – Mike Hampton, 6th round, 1990 (by Mariners)

SP – Darryl Kile, 30th round, 1987 (by Astros)