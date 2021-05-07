Rockies face Nolan Arenado for the 1st time Friday

Arenado will go against the pitcher who was involved in the trade for him.

ST. LOUIS — This seems almost poetic: St. Louis slugger Nolan Arenado will face his former team for the first time and go against the pitcher who was involved in the trade for him.

Arenado has a hit in three at-bats against lefty Austin Gomber, who along with four minor leaguers was dealt to the Colorado Rockies for the eight-time Gold Glove winner on Feb. 1. The Rockies also agreed to pay St. Louis roughly $51 million of the $199 million remaining on Arenado’s contract at the time.

It’s a deal that has many Rockies fans still seeing red heading into the three-game series in St. Louis.

Gone is Jeff Bridich, the general manager with whom Arenado had a falling out over the team’s direction. Bridich stepped away last month from a squad that’s currently last in the NL standings.

Arenado was a second-round pick by the Rockies in the 2009 amateur draft. He’s developed into a five-time All-Star third baseman and one of the slickest fielders in the game.

Arenado is hitting .276 with five home runs and 22 RBIs this season.

