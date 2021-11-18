Rockies agree to three-year contract with catcher Elias Díaz

Díaz hit 18 home runs in 2021, which was tied for third-most among catchers in the National League.

DENVER — While Colorado Rockies fans anxiously await news on the fate of free agent shortstop Trevor Story, the team announced another move on Thursday.

Catcher Elias Díaz signed a three-year deal with the team, good for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. The 31-year-old hit 18 home runs in 2021, which was tied for third-most among catchers in the National League, and a career-best. Díaz also batted .266 with 44 RBIs in 106 games.

The Maracaibo, Venezuela native also threw out 14 would-be base stealers a season ago, and his 42.1 caught stealing percentage was the second-highest in the Majors behind Salvador Pérez (43.9%).

The Rockies have now retained pitchers Jhoulys Chacin and Antonio Senzatela this offseason, along with first-baseman C.J. Cron.

Story, the team's biggest free agent, declined Colorado's $18.4M qualifying offer on Wednesday.

>>Video above: Rockies shortstop Trevor Story asked about his future with the team

