Rockies to debut new city-inspired uniforms this season

Nike's new uniform will explore the Rockies' connection the city and its fanbase with a distinct personality.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are among the seven Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs chosen wear a new uniform this season.

The new uniforms are part of the Nike City Connect series which "explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique," said MLB.

In addition to the Rockies, the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will also be able to sport the new look this season.

The Rockies' City Connect uniform has yet to be been unveiled.

Only the Washington Nationals' city-inspired look this season has been revealed with the rest to be unveiled now through July, according to MLB.

MLB said the Nationals' uniform was inspired from the annual springtime blooms of cherry blossom trees around the Potomac basin signifying the promise of new beginnings and possibilities of a new season. The jersey features an anthracite base color, cherry blossom print and pop of pink on the trims.

Launched last season, the Nike MLB City Connect uniform program was created to celebrate the bond between each club and its city. The seven clubs joining the will join the inaugural seven clubs that participated in 2021.

“There’s nothing quite like the bond between baseball fans, their home teams, and their hometowns — and the Nike MLB City Connect series is an ongoing celebration of that relationship,” said Sonja Henning, Nike VP of North America League Partnerships. “We are thrilled to honor the history of each club while pushing the bounds of what a baseball jersey can be. We hope this series will continue to energize longtime fans — and bring a generation of new ones to the game.”

“The excitement that our fans and players showed last year at each City Connect debut is exactly what these uniforms are all about,” said MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden.

“When we initially partnered with Nike, the incredible energy that we see at each uniform launch is exactly what we envisioned. Nike continues to raise the bar working with our Clubs on developing these unique designs, bringing each community’s story to life. We can’t wait to see how these next seven uniforms connect with our fans and generate excitement on the field this season.”

