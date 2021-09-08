Márquez's arm, bat lead Rockies to 7-3 win over Padres

C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies to help offset the string of solo homers in the top of the seventh by the Padres.

DENVER — Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night.

C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies to help offset the string of solo homers in the top of the seventh by Fernando Tatis Jr, Tommy Pham and Jake Croneworth, who had an inside-the-park drive.

The Rockies have taken the first two in the series against the Padres and will go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field.

Colorado is now 40-21 at home this year.

>>Video above: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

