Gray, Owings lead Rockies to 3-1 win over punchless Padres

Colorado won its first road series of the season just before the All-Star break.

SAN DIEGO — Pinch-hitter Chris Owings hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, Jon Gray had another strong start and the Colorado Rockies won 3-1 against the San Diego Padres, who lost another starting pitcher to injury.

The Rockies, buried in fourth place in the NL West since late May, won in Bud Black’s 2,000th career game as a manager.

They took two of three and have won five of six overall against the Padres, including a three-game sweep at Coors Field June 14-16.

Owings’ homer off Craig Stammen made a winner of Gray (6-6), who has pitched well in four starts since a stint on the injured list with a right flexor strain.

