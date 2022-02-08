Rockies eliminated from playoffs for 25th time in 30 seasons

DENVER — There will be no Rocktober in 2022.
The Colorado Rockies were officially eliminated from the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason on Monday.
The Rockies, who have 14 games remaining in the season, are in fifth place in the National League West division standings with a 64-84 record.
This is the 24th time the Rockies have failed to quality for baseball's postseason in 30 seasons (the 1994 playoffs were canceled).
The Rockies made the playoffs in 1995, 2007, 2009, 2017 and 2018.
In March 2022, the Rockies signed veteran slugger Kris Bryant to a $182 million, seven-year deal. Bryant spent much of the season on injured reserve.
RELATED: Colorado Rockies 2023 schedule
