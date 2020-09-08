Rockies fall to Mariners, lose for just fourth time in 2020

Colorado entered Sunday with the best record in MLB, but only scored three runs in the loss to Seattle.

SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday.

Sheffield, one of three pitchers 24 or younger in the Mariners’ starting rotation, gave up four hits without a walk in six scoreless innings.

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for the Rockies.