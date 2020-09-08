x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

colorado-rockies

Rockies fall to Mariners, lose for just fourth time in 2020

Colorado entered Sunday with the best record in MLB, but only scored three runs in the loss to Seattle.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard, right, slumps after striking out as Seattle Mariners catcher Joe Hudson and umpire Cory Blaser look on in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday. 

Sheffield, one of three pitchers 24 or younger in the Mariners’ starting rotation, gave up four hits without a walk in six scoreless innings. 

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for the Rockies. 

Colorado, which entered the day with MLB's best record at 11-3, lost for just the fourth time in the 2020 season. 

RELATED: Blackmon stays hot, Rockies pitch 1-hitter, top Mariners 5-0

RELATED: Murphy drives in 4, Rockies keep rolling, beat Mariners 8-4

RELATED: Murphy's pinch-hit HR lifts Rockies over Giants 6-4