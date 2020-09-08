Rockies fall to Mariners, lose for just fourth time in 2020

SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday.
Sheffield, one of three pitchers 24 or younger in the Mariners’ starting rotation, gave up four hits without a walk in six scoreless innings.
Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for the Rockies.
Colorado, which entered the day with MLB's best record at 11-3, lost for just the fourth time in the 2020 season.