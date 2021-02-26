Rockies fans will be back in the stands for the first time since COVID-19 began

The team had applied for a variance, which has been approved pending some unnamed adjustments.

COLORADO, USA — Fans will be allowed back in the stands at Coors Field this season, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Thursday.

CDPHE said the team applied for a variance from some COVID-19 restrictions and that request has been approved, pending a few adjustments.

There is no information about what those adjustments would be or when the first game with fans would be. CDPHE also did not say how many fans would be allowed.

"We expect to have fans this year, but not sure how many,'' Rockies owner Dick Monfort told 9NEWS on Thursday night.

> Above video: Originally aired July 7, 2020.

This is the first time Colorado Rockies fans will return to the stands since 2020, when the pandemic began.

Just talked to Rockies owner Dick Monfort. Yes team received variance from health officials to have fans this season but it’s subject to change. Said Monfort: “We expect to have fans this year but not sure how many.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) February 26, 2021

Currently, Denver is under the Yellow Level on the state's COVID-19 dial with a seven-day case average of 107 per 100,000 and that number has ticked up slightly in recent days.

To move to the Blue Level, the city needs to get below 100 cases per 100,000, and it must remain there for at least seven days.

Denver has been approved for the state's Five Star program, which allows businesses to operate at restrictions that are one level above, however, the state has said that they need to reach the goal of 70% of people over 70 vaccinated before anyone can move to the blue level through the program. The state has set a goal to meet that threshold by the end of February.

Educators, child-care workers and people 65 and older are also currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Essential workers are next in line.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.