SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies announced Thursday that 23 one-year contracts have been finalized for the 2019 season.
Per Rockies club policy, the financial terms of the contracts were not released.
The following one-year player contracts have been finalized for 2019:
RH Pitchers
- Almonte, Yency
- Castellani, Ryan
- Estévez, Carlos
- González, Rayan
- Hoffman, Jeff
- Johnson, DJ
- Lawrence, Justin
- Márquez, German
- Senzatela, Antonio
- Tinoco, Jesus
LH Pitchers
- Freeland, Kyle
- Musgrave, Harrison
Catchers
- Murphy, Tom
Infielders
- Fuentes, Josh
- Hampson, Garrett
- McMahon, Ryan
- Valaika, Pat
Outfielders
- Cuevas, Noel
- Dahl, David
- Daza, Yonathan
- Hilliard, Sam
- Tapia, Raimel
- Tauchman, Mike
