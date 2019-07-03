SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies announced Thursday that 23 one-year contracts have been finalized for the 2019 season.

Per Rockies club policy, the financial terms of the contracts were not released.

The following one-year player contracts have been finalized for 2019:

RH Pitchers 

  • Almonte, Yency
  • Castellani, Ryan
  • Estévez, Carlos
  • González, Rayan
  • Hoffman, Jeff
  • Johnson, DJ
  • Lawrence, Justin
  • Márquez, German
  • Senzatela, Antonio
  • Tinoco, Jesus

LH Pitchers

  • Freeland, Kyle
  • Musgrave, Harrison

Catchers

  • Murphy, Tom

Infielders 

  • Fuentes, Josh
  • Hampson, Garrett
  • McMahon, Ryan
  • Valaika, Pat

Outfielders

  • Cuevas, Noel
  • Dahl, David
  • Daza, Yonathan
  • Hilliard, Sam
  • Tapia, Raimel
  • Tauchman, Mike

