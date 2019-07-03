SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies announced Thursday that 23 one-year contracts have been finalized for the 2019 season.

Per Rockies club policy, the financial terms of the contracts were not released.

The following one-year player contracts have been finalized for 2019:

RH Pitchers

Almonte, Yency

Castellani, Ryan

Estévez, Carlos

González, Rayan

Hoffman, Jeff

Johnson, DJ

Lawrence, Justin

Márquez, German

Senzatela, Antonio

Tinoco, Jesus

LH Pitchers

Freeland, Kyle

Musgrave, Harrison

Catchers

Murphy, Tom

Infielders

Fuentes, Josh

Hampson, Garrett

McMahon, Ryan

Valaika, Pat

Outfielders

Cuevas, Noel

Dahl, David

Daza, Yonathan

Hilliard, Sam

Tapia, Raimel

Tauchman, Mike

