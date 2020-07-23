Rockies finish exhibition season with another win against the Rangers

Ryan McMahon and Drew Butera both hit home runs for Colorado. The 60-game regular season starts against Texas on Friday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's too bad these games don't count.

The Colorado Rockies would be 2-0.

Instead, for the second straight night, the Rockies beat the Rangers, but it won't affect their 2020 record. In the final exhibition tune-up of 2020, Colorado used two home runs in a big sixth inning to beat Texas by a final of 7-3.

Ryan McMahon hit a solo home run to give Colorado a 4-3 lead, followed by a three-run shot from backup catcher Drew Butera to break it open and put the Rockies up 7-3. It was a big night for Butera, as he had an RBI double in the third inning to start the scoring.

Antonio Senzatela, who figures to be the team's fourth starting pitcher, threw five innings and gave up just two hits. Unfortunately one of those was a three-run home run in the fifth inning by Rangers' first baseman Todd Frazier. Colorado had built a 3-0 lead before Frazier's big fly.

But it didn't matter as the Rockies hit two home runs of their own the very next at bat. Then again, the outcome of the game was irrelevant other than feeling good about starting the 2020 season.

Colorado will give the ball to German Marquez on Opening Day Friday, with Jon Gray slated to pitch Saturday and Kyle Freeland on Sunday. The team will stay in Texas and be right back at the brand new Globe Life Field for games that count against the Rangers.