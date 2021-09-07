Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron wins NL Player of the Month

Cron posted a .387 batting average during the month of August to go along with 11 home runs and 34 RBI over 26 games.

DENVER — Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron put up eye-popping numbers in the month of August and was rewarded on Thursday afternoon.

MLB announced Cron was the National League Player of the Month, the first time he's won the honor in his career. Cron's the first member of the Rockies to win the award since Charlie Blackmon in June of 2019.

Cron posted a .387 batting average during the month to go along with 11 home runs and 34 RBI over 26 games. Those numbers led the entire NL in each category.

His 34 RBI in August were the most by any player in any month in the Majors this season, and the most by a Rockies player in any month since Nolan Arenado’s 36 RBI in August of 2016.

Cron also won NL Player of the Week earlier in August before continuing his torrid pace the rest of the month.

The Rockies open a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night at Coors Field.

