Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron named NL Player of the Week

Cron hit for a .556 batting average across five games and clubbed four home runs to go along with 16 RBI.

DENVER — Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron was on fire over the weekend against Miami.

The rest of Major League Baseball took notice.

Cron was named the National Player of the Week on Monday for his torrid five-game stretch against the Cubs and Marlins. He hit for a .556 batting average (10-18) and clubbed four home runs to go along with 16 RBI.

Cron also made Rockies history, becoming the first franchise player to ever hit three grand slams in a single season, with his latest coming against Miami on Sunday.

He also notched 13 RBI in Colorado's series against the Marlins, tying Hall of Famer Larry Walker for the most in a three-game series in franchise history.

The Rockies are off on Monday before returning Tuesday with a road game against the Houston Astros.

>> Video above: Watch Coors Field fireworks

>> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.