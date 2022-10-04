Rockies game scheduled for Friday night postponed due to weather

The game will now be played on Saturday as part of a double-header, the team announced.

DENVER — Fans will have to wait until Saturday to catch the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets at Coors Field.

The Rockies announced on Friday afternoon that the game scheduled for Friday night at Coors Filed is postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will now be played Saturday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader.

The original game scheduled for Saturday has been moved from 6:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Only tickets with May 21 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. will be valid for the second game, the Rockies said.

Fans who had tickets for Friday's game can use the ticket for Saturday's game at 1:10 p.m. If fans can't attend Saturday's game, they will be presented options based on their purchase method. Fans can also request an online/credit/refund option by 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

