Reds hit 5 homers off Freeland, extend Rockies' road woes with 11-5 win

The Rockies fell to 5-25 away from Coors Field and have lost every road series this season.

CINCINNATI — The Reds hit five homers over the first five innings, including a three-run blast by Joey Votto, and Cincinnati extended the Colorado Rockies’ road woes with an 11-5 win on Friday night.

Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland, who set a career high for home runs allowed in a game.

The Reds fell one short of matching their single-game season high for homers.

Cincinnati gave Tyler Mahle a 9-0 lead before he faltered in the sixth, but he still got the win.

