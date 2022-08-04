Colorado Rockies giveaways and theme nights in 2022

Fans will enjoy fireworks, bobbleheads, theme nights and much more this season.

DENVER — Baseball is back in the Mile High City and the Colorado Rockies have a packed schedule of theme nights, game promotions and giveaways this summer.

Widely regarded as the best firework display in the state of Colorado, the Rockies will have three nights of fireworks at Coors Field.

Theme nights scheduled throughout the 2022 season include Star Wars Day, Math Day, Faith Day, Movie Night and more. The club will also hold individual celebrations for seven universities in the Rocky Mountain region.

Rockies fans will want to arrive early to the ballpark this season to snag bobbleheads, magnetic schedules, light bulbs, hats, bags, miniature American flags and much more.

2022 Rockies Promotions

Friday, April 8 — 2022 Magnet Schedule (all fans)

Wednesday, April 20 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)

Wednesday, May 18 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)

Wednesday, June 1 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)

Saturday, June 18 — Germán Márquez All-Star Game Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

Sunday, June 19 — Father’s Day Trucker Hat (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, July 1 — American Flags

Tuesday, July 12 — LED Bulb Exit Giveaway (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, July 15 — Crossbody Bag (first 15,000 fans)

Sunday, July 16 — Mandalorian Beverage Wrap (first 15,000 fans)

Sunday, July 17 — Water Bottle (15,000 fans)

Wednesday, July 27 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)

Thursday, July 28 — Tote Bag (first 10,000 fans)

Friday, July 29 — Panama Hat (first 15,000 fans)

Sunday, July 31 — Ryan McMahon Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 13 — Kris Bryant Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)

Thursday, Sept. 22 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)

Game Themes

Wednesday, April 20 — Math Day

Thursday, May 5 — STEM Day

Saturday, May 14 — Choir Day

Saturday, May 21 — Armed Forces Day

Friday, June 3 — Pride Night

Friday, June 17 — MSU Denver Night

Saturday, June 18 — University of Nebraska Night

Friday, July 1 — Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, July 2 — Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, July 16 — Star Wars Night

Sunday, July 17 — University of Northern Colorado Day

Saturday, July 30 — Colorado Mesa University Night

Sunday, July 31 — Colorado State University Night

Friday, Aug. 12 — University of Colorado Night

Saturday, Aug. 13 — University of Wyoming Night

Sunday, Aug. 14 — Faith Day

Friday, Aug. 19 — Denver Bears Night

Saturday, Aug. 20 — Brew Fest

Sunday, Aug. 21 — Dinger Day

Monday, Sept. 5 — Movie Night: The Sandlot

Sunday, Sept. 11 — First Responder Appreciation

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Business of Baseball Day

Friday, Sept. 23 — Post-Game Fireworks

