Colorado Rockies giveaways and theme nights in 2022

DENVER — Baseball is back in the Mile High City and the Colorado Rockies have a packed schedule of theme nights, game promotions and giveaways this summer.
Widely regarded as the best firework display in the state of Colorado, the Rockies will have three nights of fireworks at Coors Field.
Theme nights scheduled throughout the 2022 season include Star Wars Day, Math Day, Faith Day, Movie Night and more. The club will also hold individual celebrations for seven universities in the Rocky Mountain region.
Rockies fans will want to arrive early to the ballpark this season to snag bobbleheads, magnetic schedules, light bulbs, hats, bags, miniature American flags and much more.
2022 Rockies Promotions
- Friday, April 8 — 2022 Magnet Schedule (all fans)
- Wednesday, April 20 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)
- Wednesday, May 18 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)
- Wednesday, June 1 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)
- Saturday, June 18 — Germán Márquez All-Star Game Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)
- Sunday, June 19 — Father’s Day Trucker Hat (first 15,000 fans)
- Friday, July 1 — American Flags
- Tuesday, July 12 — LED Bulb Exit Giveaway (first 15,000 fans)
- Friday, July 15 — Crossbody Bag (first 15,000 fans)
- Sunday, July 16 — Mandalorian Beverage Wrap (first 15,000 fans)
- Sunday, July 17 — Water Bottle (15,000 fans)
- Wednesday, July 27 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)
- Thursday, July 28 — Tote Bag (first 10,000 fans)
- Friday, July 29 — Panama Hat (first 15,000 fans)
- Sunday, July 31 — Ryan McMahon Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)
- Saturday, Aug. 13 — Kris Bryant Bobblehead (first 15,000 fans)
- Wednesday, Aug. 24 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)
- Thursday, Sept. 22 — $1 Hot Dog Coupon (first 10,000 fans)
Game Themes
- Wednesday, April 20 — Math Day
- Thursday, May 5 — STEM Day
- Saturday, May 14 — Choir Day
- Saturday, May 21 — Armed Forces Day
- Friday, June 3 — Pride Night
- Friday, June 17 — MSU Denver Night
- Saturday, June 18 — University of Nebraska Night
- Friday, July 1 — Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, July 2 — Post-Game Fireworks
- Saturday, July 16 — Star Wars Night
- Sunday, July 17 — University of Northern Colorado Day
- Saturday, July 30 — Colorado Mesa University Night
- Sunday, July 31 — Colorado State University Night
- Friday, Aug. 12 — University of Colorado Night
- Saturday, Aug. 13 — University of Wyoming Night
- Sunday, Aug. 14 — Faith Day
- Friday, Aug. 19 — Denver Bears Night
- Saturday, Aug. 20 — Brew Fest
- Sunday, Aug. 21 — Dinger Day
- Monday, Sept. 5 — Movie Night: The Sandlot
- Sunday, Sept. 11 — First Responder Appreciation
- Thursday, Sept. 22 — Business of Baseball Day
- Friday, Sept. 23 — Post-Game Fireworks
