Rockies home opener: Tickets, parking, game day timeline

DENVER — Colorado Rockies fans are headed back to Blake Street for the first time in seven months.

The Rockies' 31st home opener is Thursday at Coors Field. First pitch against the Washington Nationals is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

While the home opener is anticipated to be a sellout crowd, large crowds are also anticipated Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here's what you need to know if you're headed to the ballpark:

Rockies schedule

After playing their first six games on the road in San Diego and Los Angeles, the Rockies will now play their next seven games at Coors Field.

Here's the opening slate of home games in Denver:

Thursday, April 6 - Washington Nationals at 2:10 p.m.

Friday, April 7 - Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 - Washington Nationals at 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 - Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m.

Monday, April 10 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11 - St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12 - St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m.

Rockies tickets

Single game tickets and season tickets for the entire season are on sale now.

Tickets are sold at Rockies.com/Tickets, 303-762-5437 or at the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.

Forecast

Coors Field will be mostly sunny and not as cold Thursday with a high temperature of 54 and light winds.

A great weather weekend is on tap! Denver's high will be in the upper 60s on Friday and in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

See the latest weather information and forecast here.

Home opener timeline

7 a.m. - The O.G. at McGregor Square opens

8 a.m. - Mile Post Zero at McGregor Square opens

8:30 a.m. - Tom’s Watch Bar at McGregor Square opens

9 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

11 a.m. - Opening Day festivities at McGregor Square

11:20 a.m. - Rockies batting practice

Noon - All gates open

12:40 p.m. - Nationals batting practice

1:30 p.m. - Pregame ceremonies begin

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

Rockies pregame festivities

U.S. Armed Services Honor Guard

Presentation of center field flag with first responders

National anthem by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson

Planned flyover conducted by 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard

First pitch

First pitch by Rockies season ticket holder John Fitzgerald

First pitch by the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Youth of the Year Award winner, Naja’Ray West

First pitch by Sasha Filipchuk

Introductions of the Nationals and Rockies

Gates for home opener

Gates for the home opener open at noon.

Fans entering the gates for the home opener will receive a 2023 Colorado Rockies Magnet Schedule.

Pregame ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m., and first pitch is at 2:10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m.

The Rockies recommend fans arrive early to avoid crowding at the gates. In addition, fans should enter the gate shown on their ticket. CLEAR members can enter through a dedicated lane at Gate C.

Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16”x16”x8” can be brought into the ballpark. Backpacks and other multi-pocket bags, including multi-pocket purses, are not permitted.

All Rockies tickets are digital in 2023. Fans are encouraged to access their digital tickets before they head to the game. Fans can download the MLB Ballpark app on your smartphone for ticket access.

Coors Field parking

Coors Field parking lots are outside the right-field Gate A entrance with access at Wazee Street and Park Avenue or 33rd & Blake streets. For the home opener, Coors Field parking lots open at 9 a.m.

Advance individual game parking passes are available for $18 at Rockies.com/Parking.

Shuttle service (allow for limited capacity due to safety protocols) is available within the lots to and from the Gate A entrance.

How to watch

The Rockies’ home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet.

The Rockies’ radio broadcast is on KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM, as well as in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

