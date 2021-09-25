Rockies to honor Larry Walker at Coors Field in September

Larry Walker will be honored with pregame ceremonies, speeches, giveaways and a jersey retirement.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Wednesday that their celebration for the retirement of Larry Walker’s #33 and his Hall of Fame induction will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25.

The celebration date had previously been scheduled for 2020 and was later moved to Aug. 21, 2021.

The ceremony on Sept. 25 will feature special pregame ceremonies for Walker, with speeches from former players and an unveiling of #33 in the Coors Field outfield.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” said Walker. “I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, #17."

On Sept. 25, fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with Walker’s actual Hall of Fame plaque, which is only permitted to be outside of Cooperstown for this one day.

The Sept. 25 promotional giveaway at the gates will be a commemorative Larry Walker Hall of Fame Bobblehead for all fans that attend.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the celebration of Walker continues with a promotional giveaway at the gates: a commemorative #33 lapel pin that will be given out to the first 15,000 fans.

Tickets for the game at Coors Field are available at Rockies.com/Tickets.

Walker ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and ranks second in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI, behind Todd Helton.

Walker’s number 33 will join Helton’s number 17 inside Coors Field, alongside the initials "KSM" in honor of the Rockies’ late president Keli McGregor, and number 42, which was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997 in honor of Jackie Robinson.

“Larry Walker carried all five tools, and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game,” said Rockies Owner/Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort. “He put together 17 incredible years in the big leagues. Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.