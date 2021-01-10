Rockies rally from seven-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 9-7

Colorado trailed 7-0 after three innings and 7-6 in the ninth before rallying for the win.

PHOENIX — Trevor Story hit a go-ahead single in the ninth after Dom Nunez tied it with a pinch-hit solo homer and the Colorado Rockies rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 on Friday night.

Colorado trailed 7-0 after three innings and 7-6 in the ninth, but Nunez led off with a drive that just cleared the right-field wall and tied it.

With one out, Brendan Rodgers doubled, Charlie Blackmon walked and Story hit a soft liner that fell into right-center field and scored Rodgers.

C.J. Cron added an RBI groundout to give the Rockies a 9-7 lead.

The Rockies 2021 season has two games left in it, both in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

