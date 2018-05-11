ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Colorado Rockies will play their Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes, in an exhibition game in 2019, the clubs announced Thursday.

The Rockies and Isotopes will play on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

The exhibition game will be the first meeting between the clubs since the Rockies and Isotopes began their affiliation in 2015.

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring Rockies baseball directly to our friends and fans in Albuquerque,” said Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich, in a news release. “Our partnership with Ken Young, John Traub and the rest of the Isotopes has been strong since we linked up in 2015. Coming to Albuquerque next March 25th will be a great way to help us kick off our 2019 season.”

Colorado Rockies

"We are thrilled to welcome the Colorado Rockies to Albuquerque in 2019," said Isotopes Vice President & General Manager John Traub, in a news release. "We are very appreciative of Dick Monfort, Jeff Bridich, Zach Wilson and the entire Rockies organization in working with us to make this game happen for our fans."

The exhibition game will be the Rockies' first trip to Albuquerque since a 2010 exhibition against the Seattle Mariners.

Isotope season ticket holders and mini plan holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 1 at Ticketmaster.com and the Isotopes Park box office.

