Rockies lose back-to-back games for first time in 2020

Colorado fell to 11-5 on the season but still leads the NL West over the Dodgers and the Padres by a slim margin.

DENVER — Kole Calhoun homered and had a two-run double to lead Arizona’s 18-hit attack, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-8.

David Peralta had and Ketel Marte had four hits each for Arizona, which had 13 singles.

Alex Young (1-0) got the win with two innings of relief and Archie Bradley came on in the ninth with the bases loaded, allowed Colorado just one run, and earned his fourth save.

The teams combined for 15 runs and 21 hits through the first five innings, chasing both starters before the end of the fourth.