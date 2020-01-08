Rockies lose heartbreaking home opener at Coors Field to Padres

Colorado closer Wade Davis blew the save in the 9th inning as the Rockies fell by a final score of 8-7.

DENVER — Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer in the ninth after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with two outs and the San Diego Padres rallied for an 8-7 win over Colorado to spoil the Rockies’ home opener.

Pham sent a fastball from closer Wade Davis over the left-center wall on a 3-2 count to give the Padres an 8-5 lead.

The Padres then survived a scare in the ninth.

Kirby Yates surrendered a run-scoring single to Charlie Blackmon and then walked Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to make it 8-7.

He was taken out for Drew Pomeranz, who got pinch-hitter Chris Owings to fly out and end the game.