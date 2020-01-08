x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

colorado-rockies

Rockies lose heartbreaking home opener at Coors Field to Padres

Colorado closer Wade Davis blew the save in the 9th inning as the Rockies fell by a final score of 8-7.
Credit: AP
San Diego Padres bench erupts after Tommy Pham hit a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer in the ninth after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with two outs and the San Diego Padres rallied for an 8-7 win over Colorado to spoil the Rockies’ home opener. 

Pham sent a fastball from closer Wade Davis over the left-center wall on a 3-2 count to give the Padres an 8-5 lead. 

The Padres then survived a scare in the ninth. 

Kirby Yates surrendered a run-scoring single to Charlie Blackmon and then walked Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to make it 8-7. 

He was taken out for Drew Pomeranz, who got pinch-hitter Chris Owings to fly out and end the game.

Both Trevor Story and Blackmon homered for the Rockies earlier in the game.

RELATED: Opening Day at Coors Field looks different but sounds the same because of fake crowd noise

RELATED: Stories of a very weird (but historic!) Colorado Rockies home opener

RELATED: Report: MLB commissioner warns of shut down if coronavirus isn't managed better