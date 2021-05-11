Machado HR, 5 RBIs, Padres minus Tatis beat Rockies 8-1

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but didn't score the rest of the game.

DENVER — Manny Machado homered and tripled to drive in five runs, helping to make up for the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. and two other teammates as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday night.

The Padres were without Tatis, their star shortstop, after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list.

Utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo also were placed on the IL as part of baseball’s contact tracing health and safety protocols.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but didn't score the rest of the game. Colorado has now lost four games in a row and has the worst record in the National League at 12-23.

>> Video at top of story: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.