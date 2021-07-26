Ohtani goes 7, hits RBI single as Angels top Rockies 6-2

Dom Nunez and Brendan Rodgers went deep for Colorado in the loss.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels earned a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts.

He has allowed a combined one run in two pitching appearances since participating in the Home Run Derby and starting on the mound in the All-Star Game at Colorado earlier this month.

Jack Mayfield added a two-run homer for the Angels, his third in his last five games.

Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.

Dom Nunez and Brendan Rodgers went deep for Colorado.

>> Video above: What would a winning road trip mean for the Rockies?

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.