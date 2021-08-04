Wisdom's 3-run double lifts Cubs over Rockies, 3-2

DENVER — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Mills overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits.
Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save.
Raimel Tapia had two doubles and nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado, but couldn't hang on to the baseball, allowing all three Cubs runs to score.
