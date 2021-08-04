Wisdom's 3-run double lifts Cubs over Rockies, 3-2

Raimel Tapia nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado, but couldn't hang on to the baseball, allowing all three Cubs runs to score.

DENVER — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Mills overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits.

Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save.

Raimel Tapia had two doubles and nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado, but couldn't hang on to the baseball, allowing all three Cubs runs to score.

>> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.