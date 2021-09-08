Cubs top Rockies to end 13-game Wrigley Field losing streak

Colorado is now 14-46 on the road which is the worst record away from home in all of Major League Baseball.

CHICAGO — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Manuel Rodriguez (2-2) earned the victory after pitching the ninth for Chicago, which snapped a 13-game skid at Wrigley Field.

Reliever Daniel Bard (7-9) allowed the game-winner after a walk-filled eighth inning helped the Cubs to get closer after the Rockies led 4-1 entering the frame.



