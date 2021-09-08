Cubs top Rockies to end 13-game Wrigley Field losing streak

CHICAGO — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs ended their longest home losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Manuel Rodriguez (2-2) earned the victory after pitching the ninth for Chicago, which snapped a 13-game skid at Wrigley Field.
Reliever Daniel Bard (7-9) allowed the game-winner after a walk-filled eighth inning helped the Cubs to get closer after the Rockies led 4-1 entering the frame.
Colorado is now 14-46 on the road which is the worst record away from home in all of Major League Baseball.
>>Video at top of story: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.