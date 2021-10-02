Diamondbacks blast Rockies 11-2, end losing streak at 5

The Diamondbacks pounded six Colorado pitchers for 16 hits, with every starter contributing at least one hit.

PHOENIX — Pavin Smith reached base five times and Arizona chased Antonio Senzatela with a six-run first inning in an 11-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Eight of the hits were doubles, tying a franchise record accomplished three times previously, the most recent in 2015.

Christian Walker had three doubles and Zac Gallen contributed a two-run double in the big first inning for the Diamondbacks (51-110).

The win snapped the Diamondbacks’ losing streak at five games, and assured they will not break the franchise record of 111 losses set in 2004.

They play Colorado in the season finale for both teams on Sunday.

