Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt.

Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding.

Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.

Joakim Soria (1-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

The Diamondbacks won for just the 10th time since April 30.

The Rockies fell to 6-32 on the road this season.

