Barnes HR, Jansen bounces back as Dodgers edge Rockies 1-0

Austin Barnes connected on a slider from Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning to score the game's only run.

LOS ANGELES — Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities.

The right-hander, who allowed a combined seven runs in one inning his past two outings, issued a two-out walk to Ryan McMahon but got C.J. Cron to chase an 0-2 slider to end the game.

Barnes connected on a slider from Kyle Freeland and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning for his fourth homer of the season.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.