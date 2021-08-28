Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road on with the loss.

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Saturday night.

Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.

